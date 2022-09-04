Mhow: Education department's clerk robbed

Representative Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Gaurav, a resident of Luniya Pura, Mhow who works as a peon in the Education Department befriended two people belonging to Indore while drinking alcohol in the liquor compound. After some time they told Gaurav that they do not have any mode of transport and requested him to drop them off. Gaurav obliged.

Near the ballast mine near Badi Agliar Road they forced Gaurav to get down from the scooter, beat him, took his purse and mobile and sped away with his Activa. Gaurav told the Badgonda police that there was about Rs 3,000 in the purse. Police sources say two people have been called by the police for questioning.