Mhow: Thief who caused Rs 2 cr loss to railways, arrested

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A thief who has been targeting the power generator cars of the Indian Railways to steal copper and silver for the last one and a half years has finally fallen into the police net. The railways have incurred a loss of about Rs 2 crore due to his activities.

According to the RPF station in-charge, Devesh Gelhani Raja Das son of Dhana Kant resident of Assam is 25 years old and is a habitual thief. The police said that on June 9, when a power generator car parked in the loco yard was attached to a passenger car, the generator did not work. On investigating the cause railway engineers found that a vital part that contains copper and silver was missing. After two such incidents, the Railway Police Force and railway officials checked the CCTV footage of many stations including Indore, Ujjain, Mhow, etc and were able to identify the thief. He used to pose as a railway employee with a railway card hanging around his neck and used to go about his business in the railway yard without raising any suspicion. He even used to carry a tool kit with him to do his work efficiently.

Earlier, the thief used to work in the railways on a contractual basis in Bengal, so he was aware of all the official procedures. At that time he used to steal copper wires from the fans installed in passenger coaches.

Railway Police Force registered a case t and arrested him. Later he was sent to jail. Sub-Inspector Manju Kaithwas played an important role in catching the thief.