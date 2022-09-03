e-Paper Get App
Mhow: Shree Academy students attend CM’s programme

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh asked students to take a pledge to plant one sapling on their birthday.

article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Scouts and Guides team of Shree Academy Kodariya, represent Mhow in a programme of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Block secretary Narayan Chauhan and Scout Master Trainer Shri Kunal Mishra along with Scout Master Rajesh Patidar and Guide Captain Geeta Kundalwal guided the students during the programme.

Ten thousand students from many schools of Indore participated in the programme. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh asked students to take a pledge to plant one sapling on their birthday.

During the programme the chief minister along with minister Tulsiram Silawat and newly elected mayor of Indore Pushyamitra Bhargava met the students and teachers. Later a group photograph was taken.

