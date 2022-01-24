Pithampur: Plastic factory gutted in fire in Industrial Area 3

Pithampur/Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A plastic factory was gutted in fire in Pithampur Industrial Area 3.

Machinery and raw material kept in factory and warehouse were reduced to ashes in a fire in Devachal plastic factory.

According to fire brigade, they received information at 1:30 pm and immediately rushed to the spot.

The entire team of Fire Brigade, Indore Fire Brigade and fire brigade of private companies of Pithampur battled to extinguish the fire till 12:00 am on Monday.

The flames of the fire were seen far and wide. The flames also reached nearby soybean plant. However, due to tireless efforts of the Pithampur Police Fire Brigade employees, the two factories were saved from fire.

About 10 fire brigades were pressed to extinguish the fire. Foam was also used to extinguish the fire.

Fire Brigade superintendent RS Nigwal said that there was a loss of lakhs of rupees due to the fire.

Officer said that neither water system nor measure to prevent fire were present in the factory.

There were no security measures, for this reason, the fire personnel had to bring water from other companies.

ALSO READ FPJ-Ed: Pithampur Government college organises Youth Fest

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 11:42 PM IST