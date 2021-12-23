FPJ-Ed: Pithampur Government college organises Youth Fest

Pitampur (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day annual Youth Fest was started in the government college of Pithampur from Wednesday.

The students of the college have participated in the events with full enthusiasm.

A poster making competition on the topic to make citizens aware about coronavirus was organised by the college administration.

The students prepared various posters along with the unique suggestion to citizens in their posters. The female students made attractive rangolis to delight the fest.

Solo singing, solo dancing and group dance competitions were organised in the youth fest.

The program was organized under the direction of in charge of Youth Fest Dr. Anita Malviya. This program was presided over by the Principal of the college, Dr. DK Verma.

All the academic staff of the college, Dr. Vinod Khatri, Dr. Sanghamitra Avasare, Dr. Sanjay Prasad, Dr. Ritu George, Dr. SL Nirmal, Professor Vidya and Professor Arvind Sakwar have given their contribution in the fest.

