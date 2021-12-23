Bhopal: Winter-wear, heaters, jaggery high in demand as temperature drops

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The fall in temperature has shot up sales of winter-related products including winter-wear, heaters, immersion rods and jaggery, said shopkeepers whom Free Press talked to in capital city on Wednesday.

The shopkeepers said winter arrived late this year and hence the demand of winter products has doubled in middle of December. Earlier, sales used to rise in November, they said.

A winter-wear seller Hirman Kriplani said, 'As cold wave lashed Bhopal last week, the demand of winter wear went up. I am getting customers who mostly ask for warm jackets and pullovers. Usually, people manage with wind-cheaters during the first few weeks of winter. Now, however, people have started to come looking for parachute and cotton jackets.'

'I sold over 100 jackets on Sunday from two of my shops, one at New Market and the other in the Old City area,' he added. An electronics trader Amreek Singh said, 'At least 20-25 heaters are being sold daily from my shop and over 30 immersion rods. Many come to get their products repaired. If the situation continues, electronics market is going to boom within ten days.'

A jaggery trader Ramlal Madan said, ìI am selling over 1,600 kilograms of jaggery daily for past few days. Not only the retail customers but the businessmen who make and sell products like Gajak, Chikki and other sweetmeats savoured in winter have also been ordering in wholesale.'

Gajak seller Aniket Patil said, 'Sales have gone up by 10% compared to last week. People come looking for jaggery made Gajak as it helps to keep the body warm in winter. There will be a spike this week as the mornings and evenings have become colder. Also, Sankranti and Lohri are only a few days away.'

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 07:10 AM IST