Ujjain: Local lad Siddharth called for trials by Mumbai Indians

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Local lad Siddharth may soon play in Indian Premier League. He has been called for ongoing trial by Mumbai Indians.

Siddharth, 24, had been playing cricket since he was eleven. Right-hand batsman and wicket-keeper Siddharth considers Sachin Tendulkar and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as his role models. He is also fond of the batting style of former New Zealand batsman Brendon McCulum.

Siddharth started playing at Jawaharlal Nehru Cricket Club from 2008. He played for two years in under-14 team, then for next two years in under-16 team and another three years in the under-19. He had also been a part of the state team in Vijay Hazare Trophy organised at Rajkot from December 6 to December 19. The team, however, lost to UP in the pre-quarter finals but his performance held him in good esteem.

Siddharth's father Mahesh Patidar, a resident of Laxminagar runs a telecom store in Freeganj, elder brother Ravi is a civil engineer and mother is a housewife. Coaches Nitin Srivastava and Arvind Kumar along with family and relatives congratulated Siddharth for the achievement. Patidar said that his son was inclined towards cricket since childhood. Siddharth is educated till X standard and he did not even appear for the XII standard examination for the match.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 11:28 PM IST