Pithampur: 'NSS helps in all-round development of students'

Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): National Service Scheme Day was celebrated on Saturday at the Government College Pithampur. Principal Dr DK Verma said that the National Service Scheme plays an important role in the development of the personality of the students and contributes in expanding the composite development of students making them worthy citizens.

Dr Vinod Khatri, senior professor of the college said on this occasion that the National Service Scheme makes the students an aware citizen. He said that it is our duty to make people aware of the evils prevailing in society. A vote of thanks was given by Arvind Sakwar.