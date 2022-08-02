Pithampur Government College needs a shift in location

Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Pithampur Industrial Area is increasing rapidly. Due to lack of college facilities for thousands of promising students of families working here, they are going to study in Mhow, Rau and Indore’s colleges.

For the land which was approved by the Madhya Pradesh government or district administration near Sanjay Reservoir Road, the forest department told the college about its possession. The construction is hanging in the base.

Now the college is being operated in four rooms, in which classes of arts and commerce are being held. About 200 students are studying. The education department of the state government has given a letter to start the science faculty.

The principal of the college, Dheeraj Kumar Verma has written a letter to the education department, district administration, demanding that the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Pithampur which is now the old building of the Girls' College has been shifted to the new building. The education department and the district administration gave this building for setting up the college.

So the college principal will organise classes for science faculty here to avoid the problem of going out with the children of the area. It is worth mentioning that Dr Pawan Jain, sub-divisional officer is also trying to resolve the land issue on which the matter is stuck between the education department and the forest department regarding the new building of Roshni Patidar College.