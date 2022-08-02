e-Paper Get App

Mhow: St Mary's School celebrates 150 years of FSMA Institute

Addressing the students the principal emphasised on the values of prayer, silence and trust in the providence of God.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 02, 2022, 12:44 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Sr Mariette along with the Principal and others invoked God's blessings by lighting the lamp. The programme began with a prayer service thanking the Patroness for her love, grace and mercy and to supplicate her blessings to spread peace and tolerance among all.

Many scintillating acts were staged by the students. Addressing the students the principal emphasised on the values of prayer, silence and trust in the providence of God. She also appreciated and acknowledged the efforts of teachers, students who put up such a meaningful programme.

Read Also
Mhow: Procession, felicitation mark Maharaja Daksha Prajapati birth anniversary
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreMhow: St Mary's School celebrates 150 years of FSMA Institute

RECENT STORIES

Good news for Mumbaikars! Water level in lakes at 88.80% despite dry spells

Good news for Mumbaikars! Water level in lakes at 88.80% despite dry spells

MSRTC to introduce around 100 pollution-free air-conditioned electric buses on Mumbai Pune route by...

MSRTC to introduce around 100 pollution-free air-conditioned electric buses on Mumbai Pune route by...

Registration of properties in Mumbai witnesses 15% rise: Knight Frank India report

Registration of properties in Mumbai witnesses 15% rise: Knight Frank India report

Monsoon Session: Suspension of four Congress Lok Sabha members revoked

Monsoon Session: Suspension of four Congress Lok Sabha members revoked

Mumbai: Central Railway registers revenue of Rs.135.57 crore from sale of scrap this year from April...

Mumbai: Central Railway registers revenue of Rs.135.57 crore from sale of scrap this year from April...