Mhow: Procession, felicitation mark Maharaja Daksha Prajapati birth anniversary

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The birth anniversary of Maharaja Daksha Prajapati was celebrated with great pomp by the Sarva Prajapati Samaj on Sunday. The programme started with a palanquin yatra at 9 am.

Rajya Sabha MP Kavita Patidar was present as the chief guest Programme patron and Lashkari Prajapati Samaj president Mukesh Prajapati said that the birth anniversary of Maharaja Daksha Prajapati was celebrated with pomp. In which all Prajapatis participated.

He said that the procession of Maharaja Daksha Prajapati was taken out from the Ganesh temple located at Chana Godown. The procession reached Uttam Garden via the main roads of the city where it ended.

In the programme there were newly elected councillors and sarpanchs along with society members having some special talent and students who got more than 90 per cent marks in Class 10 and 12 were honoured. The people who were honoured were Shraddha Mahesh Prajapati, Dr Neelam Prajapat Dhamnod and national-level players.

