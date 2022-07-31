IG Rural tours Mhow on foot, interacts with citizens

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Inspector General of Police, Indore Rural, Dr Rakesh Gupta toured the town on foot and interacted with the common citizens. This was the first time that the top cop has done such a tour. This was done in view of the upcoming Janmashtami and Muharram festivals.

On Saturday evening, the IG, along with a heavy police force, started the tour from Hari Phatak, He visited many markets including Chhota bazaar, Sarafa Main street, Main Street, MG Road, Moti Chowk, Sangeet Street and communicated with the citizens who apprised him of their problems.

The traders greeted him as he asked them whether they are being bothered by anti-social elements and other questions. This act of the IG was a topic of discussion among the people who were astonished at the sudden visit of the top cop.

Many said that if local police officers do a similar exercise the results would be very positive. The IG was accompanied by Superintendent of Police, Rural Bhagwant Singh Virde and Sub-Divisional Officer Dilip Chaudhary along with the TI were present.

