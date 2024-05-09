Number Of Traffic Challans Issued Nosedives By 80% YoY In Indore

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Traffic Management Police has reported an 80 per cent decrease both in the number of challans issued and the amount collected by way of penalty in the year 2023-24 compared to the previous year 2022-23.

From March 1, 2022, to February 28, 2023, a total of 212,631 traffic challans were issued by the Indore Traffic Police, resulting in collection amounting to Rs 96,892,250. However, in stark contrast, the number of challans issued plummeted to 118,338 in the next year from March 1, 2023, to February 29, 2024, with the amount of penalty collected dipping to Rs 54,314,800.

A look at the various categories of challans shows that the number of challans issued for overspeeding, driving without a licence, wrong parking of vehicles and violating one-way and the penalty amount collected for these violations decreased from last year while the number of challans issued for drunk driving, minors driving vehicles and triple seating on two-wheeler and the penalty amount collected for these offences increased.

Contrary to the reported figures, DCP Traffic Arvind Tiwari claimed that the number of challans has not decreased; instead, they have increased. He attributed the discrepancy to the installation of the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) at prominent squares, through which challans are issued electronically and if remain unpaid these challans go into the pending status. These pending challans are only being paid through the online portal, and if not paid beyond the stipulated due date, they come under the jurisdiction of the court.

Tiwari emphasised the number of challans currently pending is more than 40 times resulting in a decrease in the fine amount collected. These pending challans carry a time limit of 15 days after the initial notice is served to the violator. After the due date, these challans are transferred to the virtual court and the fine is deposited in the court itself and not with the traffic police.

In the year 2021-22, a total of 86,662 traffic challans were issued, generating a revenue of Rs 40,026,500 for the authorities. The subsequent year, 2022-23, saw a staggering surge in the number of challans issued, reaching 212,631, almost thrice the previous year, and consequently, Rs 96,892,250 in fines were collected. However, the trend took a sharp turn downwards the following year, 2023-24, as the number of challans dropped to 118,338, almost half the previous year, resulting in a revenue of Rs 54,314,800.

