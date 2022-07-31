Mhow: Bohra cleric arrives in Manpur for discourse on Muharram

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Mulla Hasan Mustafa Bhai Saifi, a disciple of Bohra cleric Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Saheb (Taush), has arrived in Manpur from Surat for the nine-day Muharram sermon.

The discourses are being delivered at Burhani Hall. The discourse started on Saturday and will run till August 7th. Giving the above information, the Bohra community spokesperson said that he would give discourses daily from 10:30 to 1 pm.

There will also be a Majlis every night from eight o'clock to nine o'clock. Every day, lunch and dinner have also been organised by Bohra Samaj Manpur. President of the society Joyb Bhai Burhani, and Secretary Moiz Ali Arif, gave a grand reception to the religious guru.

Mhow receives heavy rain for an hour

After heavy humidity in the city and surrounding areas till noon, heavy rain lashed the town after 1:30 pm for about an hour. It led to water flowing 5 feet below the Haria Khedi railway underpass. The movement of common citizens remained blocked as this road was closed due to a lack of water drainage.

