Mhow: Potholes make driving dangerous on city roads

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The large number of potholes that have formed on the road from Rau circle to Jeevan Jyoti Colony between Mhow and Indore are proving to be a big headache for vehicular traffic. One can see huge traffic jams on this road particularly during the rush hours in the evening when one can see all kinds of vehicles jostling for space and trying to avoid these huge potholes.

Even though car and bus drivers too have to face great difficulty in negotiating this stretch of pothole-filled road but it is the two-wheeler rider who bears the brunt of the sorry state of this road. Small mishaps occur practically every day when the drivers try to avoid these potholes, particularly during the night. Advocate and RTI activist Ashok Mishra said that from Rau circle to Jeevan Jyoti, everyday drivers are becoming victims of accidents due to the potholes on both sides of the road.

In this regard, a complaint has also been made on the Chief Minister's helpline to the officers of the Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department to repair the dangerous road. The chances of accidents increase every time it rains as two-wheeler drivers often fall in these pits, especially during the night as they are not able to locate the potholes due to the water on the road. Neither the Rau Municipal Council nor the Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department is able to fill these potholes especially when it rains.

Read Also Mhow: Incredible India explained to students