Mhow: Incredible India explained to students

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 29, 2022, 01:23 AM IST
article-image

Manpur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A Tiranga Yatra and an Incredible India programme were organised in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Manpur under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Akshay Kalyankar of Tourism Department Indore was present in the programme. He elaborated on the tourism, civilization and culture of India and gave detailed information about the ongoing Tiranga Yatra campaign by the Government of India.

OP Sharma, Principal of Navodaya Vidyalaya Manpur was also present and so were all the children and the staff. Vice Principal Pushpa Singh and Dr Renu Upadhyay were also present.

article-image

