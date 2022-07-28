e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: Hum Foundation's national president visits Mhow

He was given information about the socio-cultural programmes being carried out by the organisation and was told about the activities to be organised in the future.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 11:15 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): National Service and Cultural Organisation Hum Foundation India's national president Nishikant Choudhary, during his brief stay in the city, sought information about the ongoing social activities of the institution from the office bearers of the institution in the city and surrounding rural areas. He was given information about the socio-cultural programmes being carried out by the organisation and was told about the activities to be organised in the future. Chaudhary praised the work of the office bearers. Malwa province Rakesh Kumar Jain and organisation minister Mukesh Gaur, general secretary Sajni Kalosia, district president Shilpi Shukla, branch president Kirti Srivastava and Anuradha Agarwal were present along with office bearers.

Vandana Jaiswal gets key post in Inner Wheel club

Inner Wheel Dist 304 nominated Dr Vandana Jaiswal as the Constitution and Credential committee Chairman for three years. At the installation ceremony organised in Bhopal, the national president who chaired the function Dr Surjit Kaur from Kapurthala put on the lapel pin and handed over the responsibility to her. Inner Wheel of Mhow Cantt president Lakshmi Upadhyay, vice president Dharmeshwari Batham, secretary Rashida Abbasi and all members congratulated her on her achievement.

Bhopal : MP's tiger 'Pancham' will now roar in India's biggest zoo in Jamnagar
