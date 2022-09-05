Pithampur: CSP promises action against gamblers

Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Gambling has been rampant in the Pithampur area, right under the nose of Sagour police station in-charge. Repeated complaints against gambling to the police by social workers and concerned citizens have had no effect.

However, on receiving a complaint, CSP T S Baghel raided several gambling dens and said that a week-long campaign would be run against them.

Meanwhile, demands to remove the Sagour police station in-charge have fallen on deaf ears of the senior officers.