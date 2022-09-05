e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreTeachers honoured by Chatra Ekta Parishad in Pipalrawan; teacher's day programme organised in Pithampur

Teachers honoured by Chatra Ekta Parishad in Pipalrawan; teacher's day programme organised in Pithampur

College principal Sharda Singh and Girls High School in charge Santosh Mandloi were specially felicitated.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 09:08 PM IST
article-image

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Teacher's Day, members of Chatra Ekta Parishad visited Government College and High School, Pipalrawan and honoured all the teachers by offering sweets and flowers to them.

Here, college principal Sharda Singh and Girls High School in charge Santosh Mandloi were specially felicitated. During this, city president Deepak Navgotri, vice-president Sandeep Rathore, general secretary Rahul Kushwaha, college head Niklesh Malviya, college general secretary Karuna Chauhan and all the students were also present.

Pithampur: Teacher's day programme organised

Teacher's Day was celebrated in Government College Pithampur on Monday. The programme was presided over by principal Dr DK Verma, as well as senior professor Dr Vinod Khatri. They told the students about how Teacher’s Day came to be celebrated. Apparently, students used to come to wish Dr Radhakrishnan on his birthday when he was President. Following this, the government decided to celebrate the day as Teacher’s Day. Dr Ritu George conducted the programme.

Read Also
Teachers Day 2022: Free Press felicitates educators of Indore
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Teachers honoured by Chatra Ekta Parishad in Pipalrawan; teacher's day programme organised in...

Teachers honoured by Chatra Ekta Parishad in Pipalrawan; teacher's day programme organised in...

Mhow: Western Railway incurring daily loss of Rs 50K for running Mhow–Omkareshwar train

Mhow: Western Railway incurring daily loss of Rs 50K for running Mhow–Omkareshwar train

Mhow: Function to honour martyred soldiers

Mhow: Function to honour martyred soldiers

Sardarpur: Teachers take out rally in Sumitra Parmar’s memory

Sardarpur: Teachers take out rally in Sumitra Parmar’s memory

Alot: Three goats electrocuted

Alot: Three goats electrocuted