Teachers honoured by Chatra Ekta Parishad in Pipalrawan; teacher's day programme organised in Pithampur

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Teacher's Day, members of Chatra Ekta Parishad visited Government College and High School, Pipalrawan and honoured all the teachers by offering sweets and flowers to them.

Here, college principal Sharda Singh and Girls High School in charge Santosh Mandloi were specially felicitated. During this, city president Deepak Navgotri, vice-president Sandeep Rathore, general secretary Rahul Kushwaha, college head Niklesh Malviya, college general secretary Karuna Chauhan and all the students were also present.

Pithampur: Teacher's day programme organised

Teacher's Day was celebrated in Government College Pithampur on Monday. The programme was presided over by principal Dr DK Verma, as well as senior professor Dr Vinod Khatri. They told the students about how Teacher’s Day came to be celebrated. Apparently, students used to come to wish Dr Radhakrishnan on his birthday when he was President. Following this, the government decided to celebrate the day as Teacher’s Day. Dr Ritu George conducted the programme.

