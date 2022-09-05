Teachers Day 2022: Free Press felicitates educators of Indore

Free Press in association with Indian Oil and Daly College of Business Management (DCBM) organised Teacher’s Day felicitation program at Free Press premise on Monday. During the event, all the teachers along with special guests posed for a picture as a memory of the day. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Every journey of success begins with the right guidance from a dedicated teacher and to felicitate such wonderful change-makers, Free Press in association with Indian Oil and Daly College of Business Management (DCBM) organised Teacher’s Day felicitation program at Free Press premise on Monday.

Celebrating Teacher’s Day by recognising the efforts of teachers, the organisers paid tribute to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and appreciate Indore’s teachers.

Welcoming 25 teachers from various schools in the city, the event became more special as Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav with his teacher and Former DAVV vice chancellor and head of School of Physics Professor Ashutosh Mishra were chief guest and special guest respectively. In a special gesture towards his teacher, Bhargav stepped back during the welcome and requested the organisers to welcome his teacher (Professor Ashutosh Mishra) first.

Free Press editor Arshit Gautam welcomed the guests and quoted the importance of teachers in our lives. In their addresses, special dignitaries shared their personal life experiences and inspired teachers.

The teacher who changed my life was Manoj Bajpai: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav

“I recall many of my teachers including Manoj Bajpai and hope that he was here today. A person realises the importance of teachers when he takes up a job. Usually in class, we wait for the teacher to leave. Once if a teacher scolds us, we perceive the same for them. The same happens when a teacher loves us. The bond continues to grow in the same route. I remember when Manoj Bajpai scolded me and gave me a supplement in Class 9 saying that he wanted me to work harder. After that, I never gave up. I became better than average because of him. Without a teacher, it is impossible to progress. There is a teacher who always tells you to change direction. Teacher is the one who listens and advises you.

The person, who takes the advice and accepts the turn, transforms his or her life. A teacher is the one who always guides you in essential points of life. Eklavya only recalled, turned and transformed his life as guided by teachers. Krishna and many others are such examples. Dr Sarvepalli loved and always answered letters in the language received.

I am reiterating the importance of our mother tongue and Indian languages. We will celebrate Hindi Diwas on September 14. However, we should be celebrating English Diwas and speaking mostly in Hindi. Nevertheless, we are now starting the first ever engineering course in Hindi which will start from this year in SGSITS. Further, first medical and other courses will be taught in Hindi. It is true because English is the language that provides employment. So we are changing that.”

Take an oath, make the world better: Prof Ashutosh Mishra

“Teacher's Day is for students and not teachers. We as teachers are change-makers. We need to prepare and guide students for a better future. We should be aware about their options after schooling. I urge all teachers to take an oath to make the world better today.” -Prof Ashutosh Mishra, Former DAVV vice chancellor and head of School of Physics

Art of teaching is nothing other than art of learning

“Father, mother and the teacher are the three poles of bringing change. Teacher is mother to her own children and to all the students she teaches. Teaching is not only a noble profession but is also one of the greatest contributions to human kinds. Teachers teach about ethical values and impart moral values. Teachers teach students to become kinder people in life. They teach the way to move on despite the setbacks. They guide us there will always be that one window open when all doors closed.” -Dr Sonal Sisodiya, Principal, DCBM

Building the Future, Teachers share their experience & inspirational messages for our readers

"Teachers have the ability to shape leaders of the future in the best way for society to build positive and inspired future generations and therefore design society, both on a local and global scale. In reality, teachers have the most important job in the world. Those who have an impact on the children of society have the power to change lives. Not just for those children themselves, but for the lives of all.” -Dr Neha Sharma Chowdhury, Modern International School

“If you have to get ahead in life then nothing is possible without perseverance. We have to develop reading skills, have to study our morals. We will reach our target. Never give up.” -Kusum Tyagi, Vidyasagar School

“Please subscribe to learning and Free Press because it is truly one of the best newspapers in town. Your heart is slightly larger than the average human heart, but that's because you're a teacher.” -Karuna Nair, Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar

“Thanks to Free Press for providing day to day news and updating the citizens of country. Teaching is the greatest act of optimism and I am glad to be a part of it.” -Aanchal Bhagat, South Indian Cultural Association Sr Secondary School (SICA)

“It is a commendable and much-appreciated event. We feel like idols today now. It’s a feeling that cannot replace any other. I love teaching and this respect reminds me of why I chose it.” -Dr Pratibha Trivedi, South Indian Cultural Association Sr Secondary School (SICA)

“Your heart is slightly larger than the average human heart, but that's because you're a teacher. I am glad to be a chosen one to do this little work of making kids better and building our future.” -Manisha Agrawal, Birla Open Minds International School

“I am proud to be a teacher. It's my heart's calling. I remind myself that a good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning. I want to do my best.” -Rohini Joshi, Shri Vaishnav Academy School

“Students need to develop and practise the reading habit. Students have scaled back on it due to mobile phones. Free Press helps in keeping it alive.” -Neelima BhuteSouth Indian Cultural Association Sr Secondary School (SICA)

“I would suggest all the students to work on having some values. To have values in ourselves means to be human. That is the only way to built society. Don’t just have values, follow your values.” -Treza Solomon, St Raphael’s HS School

“Keep reading Free Press. It is keeping updated. Education is the kindling of a flame, not the filling of a vessel.” -Ruchi Dubey, Medi, Caps International School

“We are the nation builders. We imbibe excellence to the students and something new. I would suggest students to focus on building skills. It is as important as academics.” -Chirashree Goswami, Prestige Public School

I am teaching for 23 years and I am still fond of reading. A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies. I hope that my students can learn the same and become voracious readers.” -Swati Maheshwari, Sarafa Vidya Niketan

“Fix your target and work towards it. When you have a dream, you've got to grab it and never let go. Never forget that.” -Mahendra Pandit, Shri Gujarati School

“I feel that teacher’s role is very important in society. We have to prepare them for future. We have to train the kids to become a good citizen of the country. We should have knowledge for even unfamiliar situation. We should be able to stand even in difficult situation. We have to teach 21st century skills.” -Rakesh Nagpal, Daly College

“It is a good effort. Free Press is the best for current affairs. I love the newspaper and read it daily. I expect that all my students read and improve their reading skills along with gaining knowledge.” -Hemlata Bhonsle, Bal Vinay Mandir

“It is an excellent initiative. I always read Free Press and I feel it rightly puts up transparent news about city, country and the world. I appreciate the efforts of the newspaper to felicitate and motivate teachers.” -Vajeda Sheikh, Columbia Convent School

“My advice to all the students is to be very consistent and studies. Course content is not everything. You must focus and work on developing skills.” -Ritu Gondal, Choithram School Manik Bagh

“A big thanks to Free Press. Teachers are like boat of the students. Through which they can reach the world. Respect your teachers and you will have the right guidance for life.” -Monika Rajani, Mount Litera Zee School

“I have been working with the school for over 23 years and it has been a blissful journey till now. This is a wonderful event. This motivates teachers to feel energetic. Teachers are always dedicated to students.” -Sunita Kasbe, Laurel International School

“Free Press newspaper is wonderful newspaper to improve language. It is important to read and grow. The more you read, the more you learn. All the things you learn in reading enrich you.” -Harshad Shevgaonkar

Free Press is an open hearted newspaper and it always gives latest updates. It is covering the major issues of city. It has to be solved. Mayor will work towards it. I trust him. I like that there is no discrimination.” -Payal Dev

“It is a great occasion wherein teachers have felicitated. It is good that Free Press is taking this initiative because appreciation is the most important thing needed. The society needs teachers for its betterment.” -Namita Sharma

“I believe it is a respect for the entire KV. It's wonderful." -Girish Gautam, Kendriya Vidyalaya 1

Teacher is very important in student's life because teacher has complete understanding about student and guides them for future. Free Press is a good newspaper for all those students who have a thoughtful thinking.” -Rahul Khandelwal, Sanmati Higer Secondary School

“It is possible to grow with interest only. Everyone who chooses to become a teacher is only because of interest. We should remember that and continue to serve the society.” -Yogesh Sharma, Choithram School North Campus

