Bhopal: South Africa team to reach Kuno Palpur Sanctuary on September 6

Cheetah\Representative |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team of wild life experts from South Africa is expected to arrive on two-day tour of Kuno National Palpur sanctuary in Sheopur district on September 6 to view arrangements for cheetahs.

The team will inspect enclosures made for acclimatisation of cheetahs. However, a leopard is still roaming inside the enclosure set up under cheetah project. In all, five leopards had sneaked into enclosures and four of them were caught and sent to nearest Madhav National Park, Shivpuri.

In the meantime, along with senior forest officers of state, Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah is also keeping a close watch on preparations being made at Kuno Palpur Sanctuary under cheetah project. He will be going to Kuno Palpur sanctuary on September 9 to have first hand information of ground level preparations.

Indian government had signed agreement with Namibia to get cheetahs for Kuno Palpur Sanctuary. Moreover, Indian government is still in conversation with South Africa for agreement to bring cheetahs from there.