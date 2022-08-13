BCCI wont allow MS Dhoni to mentor CSK's South Africa T20 League team: Report

CSK captain MS Dhoni |

The BCCI is unlikely to allow any Indian player, contracted or retired and playing in IPL, to be a part of the upcoming T20 leagues in South Africa or UAE.

No player will be allowed to take up mentorship roles with any teams.

Reports suggested that MS Dhoni could take up a mentorship role with Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited’s South African franchise based out of Johannesburg.

However, according to a report in Indian Express, the board will not allow such a role for any player while playing in the IPL.

“It’s clear that no Indian player including domestic players can take part in any other league until he is retired from all forms of the game. If any player wants to take part in these upcoming leagues he can only do so when he cuts off all ties with the BCCI,” a BCCI official told the publication.

The BCCI official was also asked specifically about Dhoni taking up a mentorship role. But the official said that he will have to retire from the IPL first. “Then he can’t play IPL for CSK. He has to retire here first,” he added.

Earlier, the BCCI had objected when Dinesh Karthik—while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders— was seen in the dressing room of sister team Trinbago Knight Riders. He had to later issue an unconditional apology subsequently.