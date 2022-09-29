Pithampur: Cop dives deep into history, writes book on Dhar fort  

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndorePithampur: Cop dives deep into history, writes book on Dhar fort  

The book 'Dhar ka Quila, Dhar Nagar ki Aitihasik Virasat ka Sakshi' tells the story of the fort built by Mohammad Tughlaq in the 13th century.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 10:58 PM IST
article-image

Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A book written by Pithampur Industrial Area police station in-charge Anand Tiwari on the history of Dhar fort was launched by Dhar superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh in a ceremony at the historic Jahaz Mahal of Mandu. 

The book 'Dhar ka Quila, Dhar Nagar ki Aitihasik Virasat ka Sakshi'  tells the story of the fort built by Mohammad Tughlaq in the 13th century. The book also talks about Mughal emperor Jahangirís visit to the fort as well as the relation of the fort with Bajirao. Police officers of the district as well as  IAS probationers Abhinav Singh, Vishakha Yadav and Shivam Prajapati were also present at the book launch.

The book contains a detailed description of the history of Dhar Fort in Hindi as well as in English and various important places of Dhar Fort have been described through beautiful pictures. The guests congratulated Tiwari for writing such a wonderful book and praised him for his efforts. At present, Anand Tiwari is pursuing his doctorate from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Indore.

article-image

