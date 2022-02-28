Pipalrawan: Teachers demand restoration of old pension scheme

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of Shiksha Karmi Utthan Samiti and State Teachers' Association submitted a memorandum to Sonkatch MLA and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma during his visit to the constituency on Sunday. They also received a support letter for the restoration of the old pension scheme.

Verma has also written to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to re-implement the old pension scheme and expressed his gratitude towards Rajasthan Chief Minister for circulating the order restoring the old pension scheme in his state. He demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi direct Chief Ministers of all the states to circulate the order of the old pension scheme.

The aggrieved said that the government should ensure a secure life of a government employee after his retirement for the sake of the service rendered by him all through his life.

State association secretary Mohammad Ayub Khan, block president Dashrath Singh Sendhaw, APC Kailash Singh Thakur and many others were present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 10:34 PM IST