Bhopal: Where does it end... When one of us die?, asks student stuck in Ukraine to his mother

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “When will it end Maa… when one of us will die?” Aabhas Parihar asked his mother over phone on Sunday, her mother told Free Press.

His mother Suneeta Parihar said, “My son reached Romania border yesterday. He is there for past 30 hours. When I told him to have patience and stay strong as things will soon end and he will be home, he asked me, when will the wait end? And he asked, will it end when one of us will die.”

“We are not in regular contact with him. I had last talked to him at around 3 pm. His number is unreachable since then. We are frightened. My son and three of his friends are injured. Blood is oozing out of his knees and elbows. Their clothes are torn amid stampede as everyone there is trying to be first to cross the border,” she added.

Aabhas, a fifth-year medical student at Ternopil National Medical University, reached Romania border on Saturday with 50 of his friends including 14 from Madhya Pradesh.

Their bottled water, snacks and instant food items have run out. They did not have extra clothing and are now shivering in minus 9 degrees temperature, stranded on the road.

“The government is claiming to have officials at every border to help students come out safe. There are four officials for 5,000 students. Many students who came late at the border have managed to cross. Ternopil students had let the girls pass first when they got a chance. And now, my kid is still stuck, without any contact, without any help and without any more energy to bear the situation,” Suneeta remarked.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 12:40 AM IST