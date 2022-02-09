Pipalrawan municipal council a den of corruption

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Former cabinet minister and Congress MLA from Sonkatch, Sajjan Singh Verma during his visit to Pipalrawan village on Tuesday expressed his displeasure over the alleged irresponsible working of the local civic body. During his day-long visit, Verma visited different localities and inspected the work being undertaken by the municipal council.

Later interacting with media, Verma leveled serious allegations on the municipal council saying that the local body in Pipalrawan, which is an important link for the development, has become a ‘den of corruption’. Verma said that he has no hesitation in saying that all the municipal councils, be it Sonkachh Panchayat, Bhaurasa Nagar Panchayat, and or Pipalrawan Nagar Panchayat, all are leading in corruption.

Flaying local officials, Verma said that the officers who come here pay no attention to redress public grievances, people have to wait for months to get their issues resolved.

The MLA alleged irregularities in implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-R), in many villages of his constituency. People have been complaining to him during his visits to different localities but the Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are claiming to have constructed 80 lakh houses, said Verma.

MLA also spoke about poor road conditions in the village and accused the local authorities of paying no attention to get them repaired. The officers do not even listen to the chief minister and they say that the treasury was empty so no development work could be taken up, alleged the MLA .

Wednesday, February 09, 2022