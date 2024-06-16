Indore: Bus Driver Held For Raping Woman After Giving Intoxicant-Laced Tea

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of a pharmaceutical company was allegedly raped by a bus driver, who had hidden his identity, at his friend’s room after giving some intoxicant in tea to her in the Rau area, police said on Saturday. The woman used to travel in the bus and they started talking with each other. The accused allegedly pressured her to change her religion after she saw his identity card. Accused was arrested and further investigation is on into the case.

Rau police station in charge Rajpal Singh Rathore said that a 30-year-old woman has lodged a complaint that she is employed with a pharmaceutical company in Rau. She travels by bus to her office. The bus driver, who introduced himself as Sonu, started talking with her. He befriended her after which the accused took the woman to one of his friends' rooms in the Rau area where he gave tea to her.

After taking the tea, she fell unconscious and the accused allegedly made physical relation with her. When she gained consciousness, she came to know about the incident. She opposed the accused when he promised to marry her. She alleged that the accused also made physical relations with her multiple times on the pretext of marrying her. She stated in her complaint that she had checked the bag of the accused and found an identity card in which his name was mentioned as Wasim.

The accused allegedly told her to change her religion and used casteist remarks. The police have registered a case against the accused under various sections of IPC and SC and ST Act against the accused and arrested him on Saturday. He was produced before the court from where he was sent to jail, police added.