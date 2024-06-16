Indore Aims For Guinness World Record With Massive Plantation Drive

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an ambitious green initiative, Indore is set to plant 51 lakh saplings in the second week of July, with a noteworthy attempt to establish a Guinness World Record by planting 11 million saplings in a single day at the Reoti Range. Cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya announced on Saturday that a team from the Guinness Book of World Records would arrive in Indore within the next few days to verify this record attempt.

As part of the broader initiative, 20 lakh saplings will be planted within Indore's municipal limits, with the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) responsible for 15 lakh and the Indore Development Authority (IDA) for 500,000.

Vijayvargiya stated that invitations would be extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah to attend the final day of the week-long plantation drive, set for July 14 at Reoti Range. "We are calling on all sections of society to participate in this significant plantation drive. The areas where the saplings will be planted are being named after characters from the Ramayana, and preparations are in full swing, with thousands of pits being dug daily across various locations," he said.

To expedite the process, earthmoving machines are being acquired to boost the pit-digging rate to 200,000 pits per day. During a press conference held jointly with MP Shankar Lalwani, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, and local MLAs, Vijayvargiya detailed the comprehensive plan, which includes securing saplings from regions like Jhabua and Khandwa, and mobilising labour from neighbouring districts.