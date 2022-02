Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All the meetings of the state cabinet from now on will be physical ones, said home minister of Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra.

“Virtual meetings of state cabinet began to be held due to Corona. There will be no virtual meeting. Whichever meeting of the state cabinet is held will be actual one”, tweeted the minister ahead of the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Government spokesperson denies any proposal for Hijab ban in State

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 01:49 PM IST