Bhopal: Government spokesperson denies any proposal for Hijab ban in State

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Government spokesperson and home minister Narottam Mishra has said that the government does not have any proposal for a ban on hijab in schools in the state.

He made the above remark during talking to the media on Wednesday.

“Confusion is being created regarding the ban on hijab in MP schools. The government has no such proposal under consideration. Moreover, the issue related to Karnataka state and that too is being heard by the court,” said Narottam Mishra.

When there is no such proposal with the government then talking of hijab ban does not invite any merit, he added.

School education minister Inder Singh Parmar had said on Tuesday that the school education department will strictly implement the school dress code. Parmar had said that hijab was not part of the school uniform therefore it should not be worn in schools. People should keep their religious traditions at home. School education minister had said.

Taking a dig at the difference of opinion among the ministers, Congress spokesperson, Narendra Saluja said that it has become an everyday affair where ministers keep giving contradictory statements. It’s hard for the common people to decipher as to who is right and who is wrong, said the congress spokesperson.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 12:22 PM IST