Bhopal: MBBSE decides to allow Covid-19 infected students to appear in Board exams

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has decided to allow Covid-19 infected students to appear in board examinations that are scheduled to begin from February 17.

For this, an isolation room will be developed at each examination centre, wherein corona virus infected students can take the exam.

The decision was taken in a meeting of board officials held on Tuesday, an official of MPBSE said.

“There will be an isolation room at every examination centre. The students will have to inform the examination centre in-charge in advance, so that Covid-19 protocols can be followed properly,” the official said.

The board examination for class-10 and class-12 is scheduled to begin from February 17, in which nearly 20 lakh students are expected to appear.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 11:10 AM IST