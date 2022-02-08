Bhopal: 25% more heart patients visit hospitals after winter chill, say Cardiologists

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is a 25% increase in heart patients after a spell of biting cold in comparison to normal season, in Madhya Pradesh, according to cardiologists. Cardiologists attributed the rise of heart attack cases to winter chill as well as corona third wave as people did not visit hospitals during the wave but have rushed to hospitals after corona cases declined.

It is necessary to take preventive measures in winter, especially for people at high risk of developing a heart attack. Signs of heart attacks are pain or discomfort in the chest, pain in the jaw, arms, and neck; shortness of breath, dizziness, sweating, heartburn or indigestion, fatigue.

According to cardiologists, the body needs a continuous supply of blood to keep the tissues warm. It results in an increased load on the heart. Further, cold weather also results in constriction of arteries. Thus, the heart needs to work more to circulate the blood. Excessive load on the heart may lead to heart attack.

Coronary arteries supply blood and essential nutrients to the heart. During winter, like other arteries, the coronary artery also constricts. It results in a poor supply of blood to the heart. Functional cardiac overload coupled with interrupted cardiac blood supply may cause a heart attack.

Older people are at risk for developing a heart attack during winter because of their inability to cope with the falling temperature. Older people have less muscle mass, which makes them less tolerable to cold temperatures. Smoking reduces the flexibility of the arteries. Alcohol increases blood supply to the skin and takes away the heat from other organs. Obese and physically inactive people are at risk of developing heart attack during winter.

Dr Subroto Mandal, cardiologist, said, “There is a rise of 20% to 25% of heart patients after a biting cold spell in Madhya Pradesh. In winter, heart patients increase normally. Reasons are due to the corona third wave, they did not approach hospitals and now they are reaching hospitals. Secondly, the winter spell is long this time.”

Dr Mandal added, “Step out in cold weather only if needed. When people move outside, they should cover their body with multi-layer clothing and wear shoes and warm socks. They should not overheat themselves by performing physical activity in warm clothes. It may result in sudden blood vessel dilation resulting in hypotension. They should also not perform excessive physical activity as it may negatively affect the heart.”

Dr PC Manoria, cardiologist, said, “In winter, blood pressure increases as there is an increase in overall blood volume during winters. In summer, there is a loss of almost 200-250 ml of fluid through sweat. However, there is no such loss in winter. It increases blood volume and hence, blood pressure. Further, sweating also reduces the concentration of salt (sodium) inside the body, which does not happen in winter. This further increases blood pressure. High blood pressure leads to heart attack.”

