Bhopal: Unseasonal rain likely, temperature to drop after February 10

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Spells of unseasonal rain is likely over parts of Madhya Pradesh in the next couple of days, according to the meteorological department. Number of cyclonic circulations, which have developed over Rajasthan and have travelled across central parts of the country over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, may result in unseasonal rain. Temperature soared in the state. A drop in temperature is likely after February 10.

Spells of unseasonal rain may continue over parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in coming days. A fresh western disturbance is approaching Western Himalayas, which will induce a cyclonic circulation over north-west Rajasthan.

This cyclonic circulation will travel east over south Haryana. A trough will extend from this cyclonic circulation to Bihar across north-west Madhya Pradesh. There are chances of scattered,light rain over eastern and northeastern districts of Madhya Pradesh and parts of Chhattisgarh on February 9. Rain will not be heavy and will not last long. Therefore, chances of damage to crops are less.

On Tuesday, temperature soared in the state. Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 29.7 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 11.0 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 13.1 degree Celsius after a rise of 1.3 degrees. Pachmarhi recorded a maximum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius after a rise of 2 degrees while it recorded a minimum temperature of 6.5 degrees Celsius after a rise of 1.3 degrees.

Umaria recorded a maximum temperature of 29.4 degrees Celsius after a rise of 2 degrees while it recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius after a rise of 2.3 degrees.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 09:49 PM IST