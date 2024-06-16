 Civil Services Examination-2024: 15K Students To Appear For UPSC Exam Across 37 Centres In Indore
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 16, 2024, 12:23 AM IST
The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2024, organised by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), will commence on June 16, across 37 sub-centres in Indore. Joint commissioner of revenue, Shaili Kanash, confirmed that the examination will be held in two sessions: from 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM and from 02:30 PM to 04:30 PM.

A total of 15,225 candidates are scheduled to appear at the Indore centre. To gain entry into the examination hall, candidates must present their e-Admit Card (printout) along with a photo identity card for each session. It is crucial for candidates to keep their e-Admit Card secure throughout the examination.

Candidates are reminded that they are prohibited from bringing valuable items, mobile phones, smart/digital watches, other IT gadgets, books, bags, and similar items into the examination premises. The examination venue supervisors will not provide storage facilities for these items. Entry will be permitted only with the e-Admit Card, pen, pencil, identity proof, self-photocopy, and any other documents specified in the e-Admit Card instructions.

No additional items will be allowed inside the venue. The entry to the examination venue will close 30 minutes before the scheduled start time of each session. No candidate will be allowed entry after this point. Additionally, candidates must appear only at the location specified on their e-Admit Card.

