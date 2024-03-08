Pink Bus Initiative A Brave And Progressive Step: US Envoy

United States Ambassador Eric Garcetti gets first hand experience of cty’s public transport system as he along with Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav travel in a pink bus on Thursday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the eve of International Women’s Day, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti, who visited the city on Thursday, described Indore’s pink bus initiative as ‘a brave and progressive step” towards public transportation.

‘Your courage and action are inspiring. I will share your remarkable story with people of America,’ he said while interacting with women drivers and helpers of pink buses at City Bus Office.

Eric commended the city's plan to launch a pink bus for International Women's Day, promoting women's safety and empowerment.

Lauding the initiative of running buses operated by women for women, Eric described it as one of the city's best plans.

Earlier, he was accorded a warm welcome by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Harshika Singh.

Amidst formalities, the spotlight shifted to the unsung heroes of Indore's public transport system—the fearless female drivers of the Pink Bus.

Ambassador Garcetti, recognising the significance of their roles, engaged in conversations that transcended cultural and geographical boundaries. With admiration in his eyes, he felicitated a female driver and helper with a symbolic cape and jacket, symbolising the strength and resilience they embodied.

Eric also experienced first hand the city's transport system by travelling in the pink bus. Inside the pink bus, conversations flowed freely as Ambassador Garcetti, in tow with Bhargav, delved into the intricacies of public transportation system in Indore.

He sought insights from the female bus driver and helper, exploring challenges they faced and the pride they take in their work. In response, the women shared their inspiring journey, describing the empowerment they felt when passengers, especially women, communicated their appreciation and admiration.

The occasion was not merely a ceremonial exchange; it evolved into an intimate dialogue between the ambassador, city officials, and the women steering the pink bus. Additional commissioner Manoj Pathak and other departmental officers witnessed the camaraderie, showcasing the city's commitment to inclusivity and recognition.

Bhargav not only highlighted the city's accolade as the cleanest in the country but also its commitment to historical preservation and overall development.

As the event came to an end, female drivers and helpers of the pink bus left a lasting impression, not just on the Ambassador but on the collective consciousness of Indore. ‘Their story, now intertwined with city's narrative, serves as a beacon of empowerment and inspiration, echoing far beyond the city and resonating with communities worldwide,’ Harshika Singh said.

Dubbing Indore Mayor a ‘superstar’, Garcetti expressed a familial bond, stating, ‘Bhargav is like my brother.’ During their meeting, Garcetti and Bhargav discussed urban development, emphasising Indore's potential as the ideal sister city for investment and fostering mutual relationship.

Expressing satisfaction with the meeting, Eric declared it beneficial for strengthening ties between Indore and America. In response to Bhargav's request, Eric committed to return to Indore soon and extended an invitation for the Mayor to visit the US.

Acknowledging Eric's visit, Bhargav thanked him for the collaboration and shared insights into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives, detailing Indore's transformation into the cleanest city.