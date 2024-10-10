People-Centric Initiative: Samapda 2.0 E-Registry System Launch Today

Logo of Sampada 2.0 is saved in today’s folder |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Enjoy the hassle-free, corruption-free, high-tech, highly secure, paperless, and fully digitalised process of execution of documents from Thursday. MP is going to be the first state in the country to introduce such a unique and advanced e-registry system named ‘Sampada 2.0’, a version of registration software and mobile App. The beautiful aspect of Sampada 2.0 is that there will be no need to visit the office of Sub-Registrar along with witnesses.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will launch the new facility in Bhopal on Thursday. The whole process is linked with Aadhar no. to maintain the security of the documents and crucial information. The execution of the registration of the documents is coined like filing of Income Tax Return (ITR), which is driven by Aadhar No. Initially, the current system of execution of the documents, i.e. ‘Sampada 1.0,’ will also run along with ‘Sampada 2.0.’ It is being claimed that the new system will prove to be a role model for other states.

Unique features at a glance

The parties will be electronically identified through Aadhar number and PAN number. Signatures of the parties will not be required on any registry, but the document will be registered by doing OTP verification through Aadhar link.

At the time of registration of immovable property, the property will be identified through ‘Geo tagging’ of the guideline location on the map. After selection on the map, the valuation of the property and the stamp duty information will be automatically availed by the system.

The compulsion of visiting the office of the Sub-Registrar has been abolished. The party will have 03 options to get their document registered:

(A) Video KYC: A link will be sent to the parties through the software, through which they will be able to register their documents sitting at home as per their convenience.

(B) Through the service provider: The parties will be able to register their documents through the registered service provider.

(C) The parties will be able to get their documents registered by appearing in the office of the concerned Sub-Registrar.

Sampada 2.0 will be completely paperless. Print of the document will not be given to the parties; rather, the document will be sent to the parties only by email and WhatsApp in the form of a PDF file, so that the document will remain safe with the parties, and they will be able to access the document as per their convenience.

Under the Sampada 2.0 system, witnesses will not be required for registration of documents.

Data and documents from various departments like Revenue, Town and Country Planning, and Municipal Corporation will be fetched, so that all information of the property to be registered will be easily available.

All registries will be digitally sent to the concerned departments in real time for mutation (name change), which will make the process of mutation easy and convenient.

In the new system, an ID will be created for all the properties to be registered, which will be linked to Aadhar.

A chain of documents of all the properties to be registered will be created.

Due to Aadhar-based registry, the identification of the parties will be correct and easy, due to which the common people will be protected from fraud.

Deepak Sharma, Senior District Registrar of Indore | FP Photo

The new system is safe and easy. It will improve the transparency and revenue of the Govt. also. Initially, Sampada 1.0 and Sampada 2.0 will run parallel. Later, Sampada 2.0 will be promoted and fully implemented.

-Deepak Sharma, Senior Registrar of Indore District