'Nariyal Paani' Prices Jump From ₹20 To ₹90 In Madhya Pradesh—Can People Still Enjoy This Healthy Refreshment?

Bhopal/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The price of green coconuts in Madhya Pradesh has taken a big leap recently. This October, you’ll find them costing between Rs. 70 and Rs. 90 each!

That’s quite a jump from the usual price of around Rs. 20 to Rs. 25 this time of year. And during the summer months, when everyone craves that refreshing coconut water, prices can go up to Rs. 40 or Rs. 50!

So, what’s causing this sudden rise in prices?

Well, it mainly comes down to less rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Since September, we’ve noticed a drop in the supply of green coconuts. In cities like Indore and Bhopal, the number of trucks bringing in coconuts has decreased significantly, leaving local markets with fewer coconuts than before.

A coconut trader in Indore explained that heavy rains in Gujarat caused many coconut flowers to fall off the trees, which means there’s less supply coming from there. And let’s not forget about Karnataka, where the rainfall has also been really low, leading to even fewer coconuts reaching the market. This shortage is being felt not just in Indore but in many parts of the country. For the first time this October, we’re seeing such a rapid increase in coconut prices!

But it’s not just the green coconuts that are getting more expensive. Prices for coconut products are also on the rise. A trader in Bhopal mentioned that the cost of dry coconut has shot up from Rs. 2500 for 15 kg to Rs. 3800! Coconut powder, which used to sell for Rs. 150-165 per kg, now costs between Rs. 250-275 per kg. Even coconuts that people buy for worship have seen their prices jump from Rs. 20 to Rs. 25-30 each.

Many office-goers love sipping on coconut water for its refreshing taste and as a little break from work. However, with these rising prices, it might not be easy for everyone to enjoy their favorite drink anymore. It seems we’ll all have to keep an eye on those prices!