Navratri 2024: 6 Best Pandals You Must Visit In Indore

By: Aanchal Sood | October 09, 2024

Navratri, the festival is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms, each representing different aspects of feminine energy. Here are top 5 pandals, you must visit in Indore.

1. MR 9 Road, Vijay Nagar: This tall idol features fierce look of Maa Kali. The wide open eyes and her long black hair add make the idol more captivating.

Pic By: Pintu Namdev

2. Yuva Jagrti Mandal, MG Road: This is the stunning idol of Goddess Durga, intricately adorned with lotus flower and lights, creating a captivating sight.

Pic By: Pintu Namdev

3. Saket Nagar: This tableau features nine forms of Goddess Durga, each representing distinct qualities and aspects of feminine divinity.

Pic By: Pintu Namdev

4. Nandalalpura: The jhanki, here, showcasesseveral other gods like Lord Ram. The stage is decked up with lights, creating a mesmerising visual experience.

Pic By: Pintu Namdev

5. Bangali Colony: The idol is over 20 feet tall, depicting Goddess Kali in the most powerful and fierce form, symbolising strength and protection.

Pic By: Pintu Namdev

6. Apart from these pandals, Kalka Mata Mandir has attracted a lot of devotees. Kali Mata idol adorned with green saree, flowers and jewellery, creating a mesmerising visual experience.

Also, Harsiddhi Shakti Peeth has gathered a lot of devotees. The idol features Goddess Harsiddhi, which is a symbol of strength and power.

