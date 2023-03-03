PEHCHAN KAUN? Cyber frauds on a new trick

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pehchan kaun? In a new trend of cyber fraud, now thugs have started calling customers and asking them “pehchana kya” (do you identify me) and then they introduce themselves as “relatives” or acquaintances of the customers and smooth talk through them. The crime branch on Thursday has returned Rs 4 lakh to five people who were victims of such fraud.

Police said that at the crime branch, people are regularly coming with complaints of getting cheated in this manner.

MODUS OPERANDI

The caller first dials the “prospective” client whose database is with him and asks him/her if they can recognise the caller. After the victim(s) hesitantly says “yes”, the caller asks the person that he’s to receive money from someone but transfers are not happening on his account and smartly asks the victim to get the same done to his account.

For this, the fraudster gets the processing done from the victim’s end by asking for money transfer in his wallet and then the money gets withdrawn from the account.

The crime branch has returned the money of five persons… Rs 90,000 of Ayush, Rs 25,000 of Namita, Rs 99,000 of Hardev Singh, Rs 73,000 of Jitendra and Rs 96,000 of Rajesh.

Following increasing complaints, the Crime Branch has issued an advisory asking people to beware of callers pretending to be “relatives” or acquaintances of relatives. In the last two months, more than 50 such complaints have reached the crime branch.

