Patwari Gets 4-Year Jail Term: Court Slaps ₹26.50L Fine Too In Disproportionate Wealth Case In Ujjain

Representational Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After almost 11 years of proceedings in the case of disproportionate assets, the designated court on Wednesday sentenced the patwari of Ujjain to four years of imprisonment and also imposed a huge fine of Rs 26.50 lakh.

Disproportionate assets were seized by Lokayukta police during a raid in Ujjain on March 26, 2012. Accused Patwari Babulal Gomar joined the service in the year 1990 and was posted in Nagda and Tarana tehsils of Ujjain district.

In 2012, Lokayukta DSP OP Sagoria, along with the team, had raided the house of patwari Gomar in Indira Nagar in connection with the acquisition of disproportionate wealth at the house of Gomar posted in Tarana tehsil.

In the proceedings, total property worth Rs 1.85 crore was recovered by the Lokayukta whereas Gomar’s total income was Rs 15,91,233. When the officials investigated, disproportionate assets of Rs 84,94,408 were found at the patwari's place, which was 533 per cent more than his total earnings.

About five years ago, the court had booked the patwari posted in Tarana tehsil of Ujjain district for corruption. Orders were given to confiscate the property worth about Rs 42.5 lakh earned from it.

Lokayukta inspector Basant Shrivastava said during the raid in 2012, gold and silver worth Rs 8.86 lakh and 20 bighas of agricultural land were also found at Gomar’s place.