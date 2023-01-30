Pathaan Protest: 2 arrested for protesting against the film in Indore

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have taken strict actions against the people on Monday who protested against the film Pathan in Indore city, objectionable slogans were raised by some people on January 25, Wednesday at Badwali police station area of Sadar Bazar.

Cases registered under following sections:

Police have registered two separate cases under section 295 A, 153 A, 505, 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Inflammatory and objectionable slogans were raised and a video of other people's provocative speech had also gone viral. While taking action in the case two accused were arrested and detained in jail. Earlier, police arrested four other accused who raised objectionable slogans and protested and sent them to jail.

According to the information, the Sadar Bazar police identified the other two accused on the basis of the viral video and arrested them. The accused are identified as Uvesh alias Avesh Ahmed and Tausif.

Investigation is underway

Investigation in the case is going on by the police, on the basis of which advance legal action will be taken. Every activity of social media is being closely monitored by the police.

