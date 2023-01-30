Indore Sports Update: 6 city players will represent MP TT team

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Six Indore players have been selected to represent the state Table Tennis team in Khelo India. The TT matches will be played at Khel Prashal from Monday. The selected players are Ansh Goyal, Bhagyashree Dave, Kartikeya, Anuj Soni, Purvanshi Kotia Kotia and Lakshya Biyani. Manager is Sanjay Mishra while coaches are Neelesh Ved and Aditi Chauhan.

In a function, the team members were felicitated in the presence of MPTTA president Om Soni, Jayesh Acharya, Rinku Acharya, N Ganesan, Pramod Soni and Amit Kotia.

FP Photo |

The thrill of canoe slalom hinges on streams of water

Only a few days are left for people to see slalom at Sahastradhara. Now, the canoe ground at Sahastradhara has also started getting decorated. Here, for the test of this game, gates have started being installed in the air. On February 6 and 7, 16 boys and 16 girls of canoe slalom will enter the fast water stream of Sahastradhara. Devendra Gupta, the Vishwamitra Award recipient of Canoeing in MP Sports Academy since 2007, has given information about the nuances of canoe slalom, which increases the thrill of the game.

Players will have to cross 18 gates hanging in the air

A total of 18 gates will be hung in the air at a distance of about 150-200 meters in Sahastradhara. There will be 12 gates in the direction of flowing water which will have special colors green, white and 6 gates opposite to the drift, their color will be red and white stripe. Now there will be a penalty of 2 seconds for troubling these gates and 50 seconds for missing the gate. The player who has the least time will be entitled to the medals. Youth Games competition is being held for a total of 4 medals for 2 boy players and 2 girl players in slalom.

FP Photo |

Divyanshi, Yashika, Kanika, Vibhi, Devanshi, Arna, Rashi in quarters

Indore District Badminton Association has taken a very commendable step towards awareness of Khelo India, said Indore district collector Ilaiah Raja during inauguration of Khelo India Youth Mini and Sub-Junior Open Badminton tournament here at Nehru Stadium Badminon Hall on Sunday.

On this occasion, Seema Bapna (Bhandari), Devashish Nilose, Kishan Ojha, Anil Bhandari, RP Singh Nayyar and Dharmesh Yeshlah were present.

Kanika Jat, Yashika Jaiswal, Vibhi Mittal, Mishika Gupta, Aditi Surana, Jibal Batra, Divyanshi Tiwari, Arna Batra, Devanshi Garde, Rashi Rajoria, Renee Agarwal, Riddhima Sood, Indra Chandrayan, Janhvi Malviya and Chaitali Parmar made it to the quarter finals in their respective categories.

FP Photo |

Taekwondo tourney begins

For the promotion of Khelo India, a Taekwondo competition was organized at Atal Sports Complex on Sunday. The competition was inaugurated by Rajendra Rathore and Virendra Pawar. On this occasion, Bharat Deshmukh and Suresh Lunia were also present. Himanshu Khatri conducted the programme while Amit Parihar proposed a vote of thanks.

Talking about Khelo India Youth Games, Arunachal's young weightlifter Markio Tario Rughu has become its legend.

Ready to make a fourth appearance in the 67 KG weight category in the Khelo India Youth Games, Markio is physically and mentally prepared for the challenge and will aim to better his own record while also repeating his success from the Guwahati edition.



Markio had participated in the Asian Weightlifting Championships held in Bahrain in October last year, where amongst nine participants he finished sixth. Markio, who then had made an appearance in an international platform for the first time, felt overwhelmed amongst big players but since then he has been worked on his mental strength and has overcome this issue.

"I was a little scared there. I lifted 123 kg in snatch and 158 kg in clean and jerk but I could have done better. Coming from there, I worked on that weakness and have recovered from it," said Markio. Now I will not be nervous on any platform.



Youth and junior national champion Markio said, "My future target is to participate in Commonwealth Games and Asian Games and win medals for the country. After that I will aim for Olympics. I want to inspire many like me to come forward and take up my sport."

//Govt reshuffles of bureaucratsPurushottam is Ujjain collector

FP Photo |

Dhruv Singh Kushwaha to lead MP Rollball team

The 15th Junior (U-17) National Rollball Competition will be organized by Karnataka Rollball Association at Shiv Ganga Roller Skating Club, Belgaum from Feb 1 to 4 in which the boys' team of Madhya Pradesh will take part. The team members are: (Boys) Dhruv Singh Kushwaha (Captain), Tanveer Patel, Divyansh Maravi, Divyansh Viraule, Ayush Behr, Arnav Moongia, Suryansh Singh, Arnav Jain, Adarsh Verma, Vishal Gehlot, Vivek Khatri, Tanishk Srivastava, Coach Aditya Awasthi and manager Tanmay Mehta President of Madhya Pradesh Roll ball Association Mahesh Joshi and Secretary Suryadutt Joshi congratulated the players.

Read Also Indore Sports Update: IPS hoists new flag of success

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)