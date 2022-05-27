Passengers stuck in Ratlam Railway station lift evacuated

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 28 railway passengers at Ratlam station went through a tough time on Friday when the lift they were in, came to a halt. The door of the lift did not open. The incident occurred on Friday at Ratlam railway station's platform No.2 at about 6 am when 28 passengers boarded the lift to go to platform No.1 as per eyewitness account.

Based on an SOS to the control room, GRP, RPF and Power staff rushed to the lift and attempted to open it. Railway sources said that the lift can carry 20 passengers at a time, but today 28 passengers boarded with luggage. Due to overloading, the lift could not operate and its gate could not be open.

Railway staff in their first attempt succeeded in creating space in the door of the lift so that air would flow inside. Eyewitnesses said that after over 30 minutes of effort the lift door opened and passengers ejected safely. This is to be mentioned that the Railway administration has provided a lift on platform No1 and 2 but no one is posted there to check the number of persons boarding the lift.

Passengers demanded that the Railway administration must ensure safety measures related to lift operation and must ensure that persons not allowed to board in case it is full. Otherwise serious incidents may take place any time in future. Eyewitnesses also said that at the time of train departure particularly in the morning, a good number of people avail lift facility. Friday's incident has raised alarm before the rail administration to take urgent steps for the safety of passengers.

