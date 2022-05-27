Ratlam: 67th Railway Week observed

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The 67th Railway Week was held here in which 220 railway employees of Ratlam Division received prizes and appreciation letters from Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Vineet Gupta for efficient working during the financial year 2021-22. Nine efficiency shields were distributed in the programme, a railway press release said.

According to information, efficiency shields were given away as under Dewas railway station (Best goods godown), Best maintained railway station (A category-Ujjain and Chittorgarh, B category - Neemuch, D Category-Shujalpur and E Category- Piplod railway station). Other efficiency shields were given away as under: Best maintained rail section-Ujjain east, Best OHE-Mandasur, Best power depot-Indore railway station and best maintained running room-Ratlam.

DRM Vineet Gupta said that Ratlam rail division bagged several efficiency shields at the Western railway level because of joint efforts by all. He said that bagging the General Manager Efficiency shield was a big achievement of Ratlam rail division. In the Railway Week programme held on Thursday evening, employees participated in a cultural programme.