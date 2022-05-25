Ratlam: District-level health mela inaugurated in district

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day long district-level health mela was inaugurated on Wednesday at the Government Medical College(GMC), Ratlam.

The chief guest of the programme was Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap. While speaking, MLA Kashyap said that GMC played a big role in serving people during the Covid pandemic. He said that soon OPD services will commence at the GMC. He also mentioned the services of Asha workers and the recent recognition of services by WHO. DPM Dr Azhar Ali said that in the health mela super-specialist doctors’ services are being made available. Dean GMC Dr Jitendra Gupta and CHMO Dr Prabhakar Nanaware also spoke on this occasion. Ashish Chaurasia conducted the programme while Dr Anand Chandelkar gave the vote of thanks. On the first day, check-up of a total of 854 patients took place while on May 26 the health mela will commence at 10 AM at the GMC wherein super-specialist doctors will render their services.

Read Also Ratlam: BJP to strive hard to win local bodies polls