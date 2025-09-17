 Passenger-Friendly Progs At Indore Airport On September 17
Airports Authority of India (AAI) is observing Yatri Sewa Diwas at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 09:13 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the countrywide initiative, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is observing Yatri Sewa Diwas at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Wednesday. On this occasion, various programmes will be organized to enhance passenger experience and strengthen community engagement.

VK Seth, director of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, told the media that the activities included a traditional welcome of passengers, a tree plantation drive ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, folk dance performances, quiz and painting competitions for children, photo booths with airport branding, a blood donation camp and free health check-up kiosks.

Indore Horrific Truck Accident: Madhya Pradesh High Court Principal Bench Takes Suo Motu Cognisance
Special arrangements had also been made for an eye check-up camp for taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers and a visit of school students (Class 10-12) to familiarize them with aviation and career opportunities, he said.

Seth said, “‘Yatri Sewa Diwas’ is an opportunity for us to reaffirm our commitment to passenger comfort and community service. The city airport, being the first AAl-owned zero waste airport, continues to lead by example in providing sustainable and passenger-friendly facilities.”

The celebration will also feature passenger feedback drives and social media outreach by influencers to highlight the smooth travel experience and facilities available at Indore airport.

