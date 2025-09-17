Indore: Husband, In-Laws Booked For Woman’s Dowry Death | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man, his parents and sister were booked for dowry death of his wife in Tejaji Nagar police station area.

The incident occurred on August 16 when the woman had consumed some poisonous substance and drank phenyl, leading to her death.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Muskan Goyal, a resident of Ganga Vihar Colony, Limbodi.

The police have registered a case against her husband Anand Goyal, her mother-in-law Nisha, father-in-law Murlidhar and sister-in-law Deepti.

During investigation, it came to light that the in-laws of the deceased Muskan harassed her for dowry and were demanding money, clothes, jewellery for mundan ceremony of her son.

Additionally, they also accused her of being in an illicit relationship, leading her to take the drastic step.

The police registered a case against the accused under sections 80, 3(5) of the BNS and further investigation is underway.

3-year-old boy found dead in water tank

A three-year-old boy was found dead in a water tank at his home in Rau police station area on Monday evening, hours after he went missing. According to police, the incident occurred at Nehru Nagar.

The child, identified as Rohit, son of Dilip Panchar, is believed to have fallen into a six-feet deep water tank and drowned.

His father, a daily wager, told police that Rohit was playing in the front room when the family briefly left the tank uncovered to draw water in the afternoon.

When Rohit could not be seen around 2 pm, family members and neighbours searched the area for nearly five hours, assuming he had wandered off.

Around 7 pm, they looked into the tank and found the child inside. The police began a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and conducted post-mortem of the deceased.