Parliament Security Breach: ‘Opposition Making Hill Out Of Mole,’ Says MP’s BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Trivialising the parliament security breach, BJP national general secretary and MLA from Indore Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the opposition is making hill out of a mole, asserting that it was a only a minor security violation, on Saturday.

"The bigger story was that anonymous property worth Rs 400 crore was discovered from the house of a Congress MP, but the opposition is making a small thing (the security breach in the parliament) very big." Nobody discussed it. The case (the Congress MP's anonymous property issue) could be concealed since the issue of Parliament security was artificially made so large, according to Vijayvargiya.

Although it is being investigated, Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the security breach in the Parliament is not a major concern. The BJP leader claimed that even after that, if the opposition is stirring up trouble in the legislature, it indicates that their motives are bad.

Notably, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal claimed on Saturday that Delhi Police, who had initially classified the incident as a terror attack, was the ones who politicised it rather than the opposition members.

The Congress leader referred to the security breach on December 13, Wednesday, as a terror incident during a media briefing on Saturday at the AICC headquarters in the nation's capital. Delhi Police, which is under the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, made this claim.

"The Delhi Police referred to the breach in parliament security as a terror act. Doesn't it fall under the Union Home Minister's purview? Neither did we (the members of the opposition) politicise the event or label it a terror attack. At the media event on Saturday, Venugopal stated, "We only raised our concerns about the obvious security lapse on the part of the government."

"You [Centre] people told us that this (new Parliament) building would be the safest place in the world," the Congress national general secretary questioned the suspension of 13 Congress MPs from the Parliament due to misconduct. And it was due to inadequate security that transpired the other day.

Members of the opposition are facing consequences for speaking out against the administration. Why were the 14 (Opposition) Members of Parliament suspended? In the meantime, Vijayvargiya indicated that the agencies will look into Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu's claim that the money was not entirely his own.

"Despite what is being stated, this money is unrelated to Congress or any other political party.The money is owned by my family and other connected businesses; it is not all mine."I will account for everything, I-T has now raided," the Congress MP declared.

In addition, the BJP leader discussed his involvement in the Madhya Pradesh cabinet formation, saying, "I still play a major role as General Secretary." The meeting scheduled on December 17 will decide how the cabinet will be put together." Speaking of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Vijayavardiya stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a decision that, upon reaching 75 years of independence, India would rise to the top of the world's political powers. Part of that is the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. People are being informed that India is going to become the world's most powerful country by travelling from village to village.

The goal of the government's flagship programs, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, is to obtain saturation by making sure that all intended recipients receive the benefits of these programs within the allotted time frame.