Panchayat election: Standing committee constituted in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District level standing committee for forthcoming panchayat elections was constituted on Thursday and its first meeting would be held on Saturday.

In compliance with the instructions of the State Election Commission, collector and district election officer Manish Singh constituted a district-level standing committee for three-tier panchayat elections to maintain transparency and fairness in the election process.

The chairman of the standing committee will be collector and ddistrict election officer Singh himself. Deputy inspector general of ppolice Manish Kapooria, district panchayat CEO Himanshu Chandra, additionalcollector (Election) Abhay Bedekar, sub-divisional officer Mhow Akshat Jain, sub-divisional officer Depalpur Ravi Kumar Singh, deputy district election officer Pratul Chandra Sinha, sub-divisional officer Indore Munish Singh Sikarwar, sub-divisional officer of Sanwer Ravish Shrivastava, sub-divisional officer Juni Indore Anshul Khare, sub-divisional officer Bicholi Happi Vishakha Deshmukh, joint director Public Relations RR Patel, tehsildar Indore, tehsildar Depalpur, tehsildar Mhow, principal and NLMT RK Pandey and election supervisor Jitendra Chauhan were nominated as member in the committee.



Standing committee meeting today

Deputy district election officer and joint collector Pratul Chandra Sinha informed that the first meeting of the standing committee will be held on Saturday at collector's office auditorium at 4.30 pm. Collector Singh will preside over the meeting.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 10:22 PM IST