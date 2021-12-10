Madhya Pradesh: Provisions of amnesty should be followed effectively, says Governor Mangubhai Patel

BHOPAL:Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that the various provisions of relief and amnesty under the Constitution should be followed effectively. He asked the officials to regularly review the disposal system for the applications received in the prescribed provisions.

Governor was holding discussion with senior officials of the Department of Prison and Law-Legislative Affairs at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Governor has said that for the smooth functioning of constitutional arrangements, it is necessary to follow the judicial system with human approach and sensitivity.

The officers of the Department of Prison and Legal-Legislative Affairs gave a presentation before the Governor regarding the action of pardon under Article 161 of the Constitution of India and the powers obtained in Sections 432 and 433 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the policy of the Government in relation to suspension, remission and commutation of order of sentence.

Additional chief secretary jail, home Rajesh Rajoura, principal secretary to Governor DP Ahuja, principal secretary law and legislative affairs Gopal Srivastava, director general Jail Arvind Kumar, director public prosecution Anvesh Mangalam and other senior officers were present.

